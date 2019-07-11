Dust abatement projects approved

While they were not in total darkness, Leavenworth County commissioners had less than ideal lighting conditions when they met Wednesday morning.

The Leavenworth County Courthouse was affected by a power outage that occurred during a thunderstorm.

Emergency lighting provide some illumination in the commission meeting room. And commissioners conducted their meeting as scheduled.

Power was not restored by the time the meeting concluded.

“I apologize about no electricity, but we will get through this,” Commission Chairman Doug Smith said at the start of the meeting.

During the meeting, commissioners voted to approve the paving of three roadways in Delaware Township. The roads currently are gravel roadways. They will be paved as part of what county officials call the Dust Abatement Program.

Commissioners accepted a bid from McAnany Construction, Shawnee, in the amount of $424,486 for the road projects.

The company will pave McPherson Road, Kelly Road and 119th Street between McPherson and Wolcott roads.

Bids for paving these roads were sought from three companies that already are under contract for Dust Abatement Program projects.

In addition to McAnany Construction, Leavenworth Excavation and Equipment Company and Bettis Asphalt and Construction submitted bids. McAnany Construction submitted the lowest of the three bids.

McAnany Construction previously was awarded a $1.72 million bid to pave several other roadways in the county as part of the Dust Abatement Program. That bid was approved in May.

Commissioners also awarded a $1.84 million bid in May to Bettis Asphalt and Construction, Topeka, for another group of pavement projects. And Leavenworth Excavation & Equipment Company, or Lexeco, was awarded a $1.916 million bid in April to pave sections of roadways for the Dust Abatement Program.

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved a contract with GBA, Lenexa. The engineering firm will provide consultant services for a Millwood Road bridge replacement project at a cost of $279,071.

Leavenworth County Public Works Director Mike Spickelmier said the firm will perform design work for the project and help with construction administration.

An existing bridge on Millwood Road that spans across Stranger Creek north of Easton has been closed since early February when a hole was discovered in the structure. County officials plan to construct a new bridge.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said, barring unforeseen problems, the new bridge should open in August 2020.

