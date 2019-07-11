Sentencing has been continued for a Lansing man who was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Shawn M. Hiatt, 31, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

But his attorney, John Bryant, requested a continuance.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the sentencing until Aug. 23.

Hiatt was convicted in April. Jurors found him guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 18, 2018, incident. Hiatt shot a man who had allegedly stabbed him.

After being stabbed, Hiatt reportedly left the scene, obtained a firearm and returned to shoot the other man.

Bryant requested the continuance as he seeks a psychological evaluation of his client ahead of sentencing. Bryant said he is waiting for the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services to grant approval of the evaluation.