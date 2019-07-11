Officials with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office are not commenting about a lawsuit that has been filed by a former deputy.

Officials with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office are not commenting about a lawsuit that has been filed by a former deputy.

The Kansas City Star reports the former deputy alleges in the lawsuit that she was forced out of her job after reporting she had been sexually assaulted by another deputy. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office will not comment on pending litigation.

“We haven’t even been served yet,” he said.

The former deputy alleges in the suit that she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker in January 2018.

The suit states the matter was reported in March, resulting in a criminal investigation. The former deputy was informed in May that prosecutors had declined to press charges and the alleged abuser could not be terminated because of employment laws, according to the Associated Press.

The suit states the sheriff agreed to transfer the woman, but the transfer was rescinded two weeks later and replaced with an offer of a civilian position with a pay cut. The former deputy rejected the offer and in July was “constructively discharged,” a term that refers to an employee resigning as a result of a hostile work environment, according to the Associated Press.