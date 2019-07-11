The band Southern Reign will be the featured performers Saturday night at the Leavenworth Live Free Summer Concert Series in downtown Leavenworth.

The concert will be held from 7-10 p.m. at Haymarket Square, 7th and Cherokee streets.

The concert series is a production of Leavenworth Main Street and is offered three times during the summer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs as seating at Haymarket Square is limited. Coolers are not allowed at the concert.

TenPenny Restaurant and Bar will be the featured food vendor.

Leavenworth Main Street will be selling beer, soda and water.

The band Dating Sarah opened the series June 8 and the band RetroActive will conclude the series Aug. 10.

Southern Reign, founded in 2002, is a cover band that plays a mix of classic rock and modern country music.

The band, based out of Leavenworth, features Julie Culbert on lead vocals, Bob Culbert on lead guitar, Dan McNeff on bass guitar and Rusty Burdette on the drums.