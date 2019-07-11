A thunderstorm resulted in a power outage Wednesday morning in Leavenworth, according to a Westar Energy spokeswoman.

About 1,500 Westar Energy customers lost power when a large tree fell on a power line. The outage occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Kaley Bohlen, corporate communications specialist for KCP&L and Westar Energy.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the storm produced 40 mph winds and dime and nickel size hail in the county.

Buchanan said she received a report in west central Leavenworth County that the storm had produced about one-half inch of rain. She received another report in the city of Leavenworth that the storm had produced about 0.75 inches of rain.

Among the locations affected by the power outage Wednesday morning was the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

Despite limited lighting, Leavenworth County commissioners met Wednesday morning at the courthouse for a regularly scheduled meeting. Emergency lighting provided illumination in the meeting room.