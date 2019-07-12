Judith “Judy” Griffith of El Dorado passed away July 10, 2019 at Lakepoint Augusta Nursing Home at the age of 82.

Judy’s life began on June 12, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was adopted as the only child to George and Edith Louis of Newton. Judy grew up in Newton, Peabody, and Florence, and later settled in El Dorado for more than 40 years. She graduated from Peabody High School in 1955.

Judy attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She also attended Emporia State University. Judy played the violin, piano and oboe. She also loved to perform and dance as a ballerina when she was young. Judy was united in marriage to Paul Sommers on August 24, 1957 in Florence after meeting while she was attending Emporia State University. She was later married to Russell Griffith on July 20, 1968 in El Dorado at the First Methodist Church. They met at Uhlik Music where Russ worked after a friend told her that he wanted to meet her. She then used the excuse of buying a Ukulele just to get to meet him in the store. Judy had a keen eye for beauty in people and her surroundings, which contributed to her profession as an interior designer. She worked as a consultant decorating houses while she taught “Design in the Home” at Butler Community College. Judy also worked at Lastings Furniture Store in El Dorado and Davis Furniture in Augusta. Later in life, she helped Russ run the family business at the American Legion Golf Course in El Dorado and then Green Valley Greens in Andover. She was the chairperson for a number of Susan B. Allen Hospital Auxiliary Holiday House Tours for many years. Judy enjoyed gardening, picking wild irises, drying flowers to make potpourri, crafts, painting pumpkins, making clothing and playing the piano by ear for family and friends. Judy was very talented and often hosted or helped with many gatherings for special occasions, which she always decorated to perfection. Judy was a member of the Freya Club, Gardening Club, Antique Club, and a Circle member at Trinity United Methodist Church. She was known to most as a very beautiful, elegant and refined lady. She was the sweetest and most loving person who would make your day as she showered you with compliments. Judy spent the last 4 ½ years of her life at Lakepoint Augusta Nursing Home, where she was dearly loved by the staff. She had a very close relationship with her parents but lost her father when she was 33. Her mother, Edith, lived to be 101 years old and their relationship was very special. They were each other’s rock and whole world.

Surviving family includes daughters Sonja (Clint) Sommers-Milbourn of El Dorado, Angela (Chad) Griffith Hixon of Salida, Colorado, Amy Griffith of Derby; grandchildren Brookes Milbourn, Chelsea Milbourn and Molly Milbourn; five great grandchildren; nieces and nephews whom along with her late husband, Russ, helped raise and cherish: Jeanette Lowry of Ottawa, Benita Diane Cravens of El Dorado and Marsha Reeser of El Dorado.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Paul Sommers, second husband Russell Griffith, son Brad Sommers and biological half-sisters Johnnie Graham and Carla Postil.

Friends have the option to gather with the family between 9 and 11 a.m. for viewing on Monday (July 15, 2019) at Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Amedysis Hospice. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Judy at www.carlsoncolonial.com