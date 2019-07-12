A Leavenworth resident reported being scammed after receiving two checks that ultimately bounced, a police spokesman said.

A Leavenworth resident reported being scammed after receiving two checks that ultimately bounced, a police spokesman said.

The crime was reported Tuesday.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the victim received a letter from someone claiming to be with a mystery shopper organization. The victim was sent a check for $1,500.

The victim was instructed to cash the check and use a portion of the money to purchase gift cards from Walmart. The victim was told he could keep the remaining portion of the money.

The victim followed the instructions and sent photos of the gift cards to the scammer. Nicodemus said this provided the scammer with the information needed to redeem the value of the gift cards.

The victim received a second check for $1,000 and followed the same process. The victim kept a total of $320 from the two checks, according to Nicodemus.

The victim later learned the two checks had bounced.