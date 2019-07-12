A section of Limit Street between Hughes Road and Second Avenue should reopen within two weeks, the city’s public works director said.

The section of roadway has been closed so workers can replace a storm pipe that has collapsed underneath the roadway, creating a sinkhole.

Drivers can still access properties located along that section of Limit Street, including the The Guidance Center and Workforce Partnership, during the construction project.

“You can’t drive through, but you can still get to them,” Public Works Director Mike McDonald said. “You may have to come from a different direction than you’re used to.”

Last month, Leavenworth city commissioners authorized the emergency repairs to that section of Limit Street. McDonald said this helped expedite the project.

McDonald said workers will be replacing the failed corrugated metal storm pipe with a concrete pipe. New concrete inlet boxes also will be installed.

Work also has started on a stormwater project in the area of the 12th and Cherokee streets. McDonald said this project could result in the temporary closure of a section of Cherokee Street.

“You’ve just got to go up and around the block,” he said.

This project also is expected to take about two weeks.

