A Leavenworth man accused of battering his infant son is undergoing an evaluation at a state hospital.

Robert F. Green was scheduled to appear in court Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He did not appear for the hearing but defense attorney Joel Rook appeared on his behalf.

Rook told District Judge Michael Gibbens that Green is at the Larned State Security Hospital.

The judge had previously ordered Green to be evaluated to determine if he is competent to stand trial. The judge also requested that doctors at the state hospital provide an opinion regarding Green's mental state at the time of the alleged crimes.

Green, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 20, 2018, and Sept. 5, 2018, in Leavenworth while Green’s son was left in the defendant’s care.

During Friday's hearing, Gibbens set a new court date for Sept. 13.