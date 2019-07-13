A man who is accused of attempting to kill an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house is competent to stand trial.

That was the ruling of a judge Friday in the case of Cameron J. Walton.

Walton, 36, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton is accused of attacking an employee at the facility. The incident was reported the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

Walton recently underwent an evaluation at the Larned State Security Hospital.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams said Friday that a report of the evaluation indicates Walton is competent to stand trial.

Walton's attorney, Clinton Lee, said the defense would stipulate to the conclusions of the report.

Lee said the case had been put on hold for quite some time so Walton could undergo the evaluation at the state hospital. He asked to have time to get up to speed again.

District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a status hearing for July 19.

Walton remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

