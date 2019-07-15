MANHATTAN — Stafford County 4-Hers are gearing up for the Stafford County Fair, and it is likely they will be able to put to use leadership skills learned at 4-H camps already this summer.

From May 29-31, six Stafford County 4-Hers took part in 4-H Discovery Days at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

More than 500 4-H and non-4-H members gathered on the K-State campus and experienced the college setting as they stayed in residence halls and had their meals in the dining center, said Amanda Staub, Stafford County Extension agriculture and natural resources and 4-H agent.

Classes were held all over campus as part of the event was students navigating the campus themselves. There were a wide variety of “classes” including rock climbing, leadership, college preparedness and others, Staub said.

“It’s a good growing experience. They meet new people, make new friends and have a lot of fun,” Staub said.

Next for the 4-Hers was a three-day 4-H Camp at Rock Springs 4-H Center, south of Junction City, on June 12-14. More than 22 campers and four camp counselors from Stafford County. While the youths experienced a lot of fun activities at 4-H Camp, this was more than a vacation. This was a chance for the 4-Hers to just kick back and be kids. They experienced nature and the outdoors while making new friends and learning life skills.

Activities at 4-H Camp included canoeing, riding horses, swimming, archery, wall climbing, nature centers, crafts, fishing, robotics, a compass course and much more, Staub said.

“Campers learned self-confidence, cooperation with others and how to live in different communities. Camp also teaches life lessons that also come with great memories,” Staub said.

Camp gives 4-Hers hands on experiences that they can’t get at home. Its a big change for some of them, Staub said.

From June 23-26, Rock Springs 4-H Center was host to 4-H Campference for ages 12-14. Six Stafford County 4-Hers attended the camp that combines conferences with the other camp activities Rock Springs has to offer. It was a great transitional time for the “tweens” as they transition from being a camper to attending leadership conferences, Staub said.

“They get a lot of self-confidence. They meet friends from across the state and get to put life skills into practice,” Staub said. “Those that attend gain so much from this experience and often credit it for making them great leaders.”