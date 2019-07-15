Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.37; Corn $4.31; Milo $3.91; Soybeans $8.07
PCP prices: Wheat $4.19; Corn $4.48; Milo/cwt. $6.78; Soybeans $8.33
Scoular: Wheat $4.42; Corn $4.42; Milo $4.12; Soybeans $8.35
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.37; Corn $4.31; Milo $3.91; Soybeans $8.07
PCP prices: Wheat $4.19; Corn $4.48; Milo/cwt. $6.78; Soybeans $8.33
Scoular: Wheat $4.42; Corn $4.42; Milo $4.12; Soybeans $8.35
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.