Salina will be well represented at the 109th Kansas Amateur, a six-day golf tournament that begins today at Milburn Country Club in Overland Park.

There are eight individuals who list Salina as their home among the 132-player field. There are another four that are current or recent members of the Kansas Wesleyan golf team.

The competition begins with two rounds (36 holes) of stroke play. The field is then cut to low 64 individuals, who advance to the first round of match play starting Thursday morning.

Match play is a single-elimination format, with second and third rounds on Friday, quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday, before a 36-hole championship final will be contested between the remaining two players on Sunday.

The eight Salina golfers all have past Amateur experience, with seven of the eight qualifying a year ago. The list includes Cole Elmore, Greg Goode, Grant Herrenbruck, Tate Herrenbruck, Coleman Houk, Kevin Quinley, Sean Robertson and Kameron Shaw. Everyone but Quinley played in last year’s Amateur at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta, and Quinley made his most recent appearance in 2017 when the event was held at Kansas City Country Club.

Houk, who recently completed his collegiate eligibility at Kansas Wesleyan, is joined by fellow Coyote golfers Ben Hadden of Shawnee, and Logan Vacca, Cameron Becker and Troy Watson, all of Coffeyville. Hadden also completed his eligibility at Wesleyan this past spring, while Vacca, Becker and Watson can all return to the Coyotes next season.

Houk won his second consecutive Saline County Medal earlier this month, and afterward was enthusiastic about the representation of Wesleyan individuals at the Amateur.

“Logan and Cam, who didn’t make it last year, have been really grinding this summer to improve,” said Houk, who will be paired with Vacca for the first two rounds. “I’m excited to see how they do. And I’ll be the grad assistant (at KWU) next year for those guys so it’s fun to see them and play with them in one more tournament before I have to coach them.

“Ben’s going through the process of turning professional right now so it will be exciting to see how he does. He’s playing some really good golf. And Troy is as steady as they come so I’m sure he’ll do pretty well.

“It should be a lot of fun.”

The Herrenbruck brothers, Elmore and Houk all made the cut and advanced to match play at last year’s tournament, but each was eliminated with a close contest in the first round.

Tate Herrenbruck will be a senior at Sacred Heart High School this fall, and is coming off a strong performance in a pair of Kansas Junior Golf Association tournaments last week. Over a stretch of four days, he placed second in both the Junior Tour Championship and the Junior Match Play.

“I think (last week) will do a good job preparing me for the Kansas Am,” Herrenbruck said. “The Kansas Am is a lot like we did (at the Junior Am), where if you make it very deep in you play a lot of golf.

“Lately I've been hitting the ball really well off the tee. That will probably help in the Kansas Am because it's a pretty tight course.”

Herrenbruck is currently second in the KGA’s Junior Player of the Year standings and sixth in the Men’s Player of the Year standings. Goode, competing in the Amateur for the third consecutive year, was the 2018 KGA Senior Player of the Year and currently leads the standings again in 2019.

Quinley will make his 10th Amateur appearance, all in the last 12 years, and is the last Salina individual to reach the semifinals back in 2012.

Robertson adds to his tournament record this week with his 31st consecutive appearance, dating back to 1989. That run is recognized by the KGA as the longest streak in the tournament’s history.

Robertson had one of his best performances in an Amateur when the event was last held at Milburn C.C. in 1999, making the cut and reaching the round of 16 in match play.

This marks the sixth consecutive year Grant Herrenbruck has qualified for the Amateur. Herrenbruck recently completed his first season with the University of Kansas and he has made the cut for match play each of the last three years.

Both Elmore and Shaw made their first Amateur appearance a year ago. Elmore was the Class 2A state champion in 2018 as a member of the Sacred Heart golf team and finished his first season with the Lewis (Illinois) University golf program this spring. Shaw was the 2019 Class 2A state champion and will be a junior at Sacred Heart this fall.

Garden City’s Sion Audrain is the tournament’s defending champion. Audrain recently completed his senior season at Garden City High School and is one of five past champions in the field.

That list includes former Salinan Bryan Norton, who now makes his home in Mission Hills. Norton is a three-time former champion, winning his titles in 1980, 2002 and 2014. Other past champions in the field include Sean Thayer (1999, the last time it was held at Milburn C.C.), Kyle Smell (2012) and Blake Allen (2016).