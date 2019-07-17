An excessive heat warning is scheduled to go in effect this afternoon in Leavenworth County, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning, which also impacts other counties in the area, is scheduled to be in effect from 1 p.m. today until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The excessive heat warning means a prolonged period of dangerous hot temperatures is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures during this period will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees, and the heat index may range from 105 to 110 each afternoon. Low temperatures at night will only drop to between the upper 70s and 80 degrees.

Heat-related illnesses will be likely among those who spend prolonged periods outside or inside areas without air-conditioning. The prolonged heat can be especially dangerous for those who are the most susceptible including young children and senior citizens, according to the National Weather Service.

The Leavenworth County Health Department offers tips to help people prevent heat-related illness. People are encouraged to wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

James Fricke, public information officer for the Health Department, also recommends staying in air-conditioned areas as much as possible. People who do not have air-conditioning in their homes can go to places such as a public library to cool down.

Fricke also advises that electric fans may provide a level of comfort, but they will not prevent heat-related illness when temperatures are in the high 90s. Taking a cool shower or moving to an air-conditioned area is a better way to cool off.

People also are encouraged to limit their outdoor activities to the coolest times of day such as morning and evening hours. People who work outside also are encouraged to rest in shady areas.

People also are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks, which can cause people to lose more body fluid. Also, extremely cold drinks can cause stomach cramps.

People also are encouraged to wear sunscreen. Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool down and can make a person dehydrated.

Fricke also cautions people not to leave children in hot vehicles. And he encourages people to provide plenty of fresh water for their pets. He encourages people to leave the water in shady areas.

