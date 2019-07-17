A woman was arrested after she allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported the night of July 10. Deputies had been alerted about what was said to be a suspicious vehicle on McLouth Road.

The pursuit was initiated in the area of Kansas 16 Highway and U.S. 24-40 after the driver of an Infiniti SUV allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and turned east on U.S. 24-40.

At one point, deputies attempted to use a tire deflation device on U.S. 24-40 but the suspect allegedly drove around it without stopping, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The pursuit went through the city of Basehor. The chase ended after deputies were successfully able to use a tire deflation device at 155th Street and Fairmount Road.

The driver, a 33-year-old Independence, Missouri, woman, was arrested for alleged traffic violations and other crimes including fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer and littering.

The battery on a law enforcement officer allegation stems from contact the woman reportedly had with a deputy who arrested her. The littering allegation stems from the suspect allegedly throwing items out of the sun roof of her vehicle during the pursuit.

Sherley said the woman allegedly led authorities on the chase because she believed a warrant had been issued for her arrest in the state of Nebraska. But deputies for the Sheriff’s Office do not believe such a warrant exists.