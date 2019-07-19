The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning recovered the body of a 13-year-old Lawrence boy who went missing Thursday after going into the water near the spillway at Clinton Lake, that office reported on Twitter.

The sheriff's office identified the boy as Jayion Harris-Jordan.

The search began early Thursday evening and was suspended about 9:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Harris-Jordan went missing at a time when water was being released from the lake. The Army Corps of Engineers turned off that release to lower water levels in the area of the spillway and help with the search.