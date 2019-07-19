Online enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year began Monday for returning USD 305 students, according to a news release from the district. Those wanting to register online are instructed to log into Skyward through July 31 for convenient school registration at usd305.com.

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 25 to enroll their students. Walk-in enrollment for all schools will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 25 at Salina Central High School, 650 E. Crawford.

Enrollment for new students at USD 305 also will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 25 at Salina Central. Enrollment through the walk-in process is required.

The district recommends downloading the mobile app for current school news. Search for Salina Public Schools in your app store.

For more information, go to usd305.com or contact your neighborhood school.