Name, age, hometown: Ellen Wilson, 16, Portadown
What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? Everything is super-sized!
What do you do for fun at home? Hang with friends, go to the cinema, eat out
Who is your favorite musician or band? Lewis Capaldi
What is your favorite food? Spaghetti
What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Fourth of July
What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? It rains a lot
What form of social media do you most often use? Instagram, Snapchat
Name, age, hometown: Kamryn Keast, 15, Hutchinson
What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? She’s very quiet
What do you do for fun at home? Play basketball
Who is your favorite musician or band? Lauren Daigle
What is your favorite food? Spaghetti
What are you most looking forward to during the project? Getting to know everyone
What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? There are not a lot of places to shop
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat, Instagram