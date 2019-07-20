Kloefkorn in Perry

PERRY — Jake Kloefkorn Live will be at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Perry Bar and Grill, 215 E. Front St., in Perry. The price is free.

Jake Kloefkorn is a Lincoln, Neb.-based country artist. He will perform a mix of classic covers and original songs.

For information, go to bit.ly/JakeKloefkornJuly27.

Wizards on all fours

LAWRENCE — Harry Pawter Triwizard Tournament will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lucky Dog Outfitters, 1027 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

Cost is $9.99.

Get your dog sorted into its Hogwarts house, then face terrifying dragons, crafty mermaids and a mystical maze. Treats, photos and a Triwizard ceremony to follow.

For more information, go to bit.ly/HarryPawter2019.