A man accused of attempting to kill an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house needs to undergo another psychological evaluation.

That is according to the attorney for Cameron J. Walton.

Walton, 36, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton is accused of attacking an employee at the facility. The incident was reported the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

In court Friday, defense attorney Clinton Lee noted that the defense may argue that Walton is not criminally responsible due to mental disease or defect.

Lee said a psychologist was retained to evaluate Walton on behalf of the defense. Lee said the psychologist evaluated the defendant in January 2018.

Because of the amount of time that has passed, the psychologist has indicated he needs to evaluate Walton again, Lee said.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams said she is not sure why another evaluation is necessary because the issue is Walton’s mental state at the time of the alleged crime.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said he also questioned why the second evaluation is needed.

“I don’t know enough about psychology to have the answer,” he said.

Lee said it is his understanding the psychologist will not testify without the new evaluation.

Gibbens said he does not think the psychologist would have a choice if he is subpoenaed to testify.

Gibbens asked Lee if the State Board of Indigents Defense Services will approve payment for the second evaluation.

Lee said he is not sure.

Gibbens said he was continuing the case to find out if BIDS will approve funding for the evaluation.

“Why is this case so old?” Gibbens said.

Williams said the defendant has been to the Larned State Security Hospital twice over the course of the case.

Last week, Gibbens ruled Walton was competent to stand trial. That ruling was based on a report from Larned State Security Hospital where the defendant had undergone an evaluation.

Williams also said the defense earlier had waited on various records, which took time.

Gibbens scheduled a status hearing for Aug. 2.

Walton remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

