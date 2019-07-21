While children in Leavenworth County may still be enjoying their summer vacation, it is time to enroll students for the upcoming school year.

Parents can enroll their children in the Leavenworth public schools online. But school officials have scheduled two days next week when parents can visit schools to receive assistance in the enrollment process, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school system.

Information about enrolling students in the Leavenworth public schools can be found on the district’s website, www.usd453.org

Parents now have the ability to pay middle school and high school fees online. And this is the first time parents can complete the enrollment process entirely online, Potter said.

“We don’t have any fees at all for our elementary schools,” he said.

People who do not have internet access or those who are needing assistance will be able to complete the enrollment process at schools.

District personnel will be on hand at the district’s elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to assistant with the enrollment of returning elementary students.

Personnel also will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth High School, 2012 10th Ave., to assist with enrollment. Potter said students of all grade levels can be enrolled on this day at the high school.

He said people also will be able to connect with representatives of various school programs such as Junior ROTC and yearbook.

New middle school and high school students will have a half day of orientation Aug. 14. The first day of classes for all students in the Leavenworth public schools will be Aug. 15.

Enrollment for Lansing public schools also is handled online.

Parents can find information about the enrollment process on the school district’s website, www.usd469.net

Sharon Burns, community relations coordinator for Lansing public schools, said parents can begin enrollment and registration process now. But they will have to wait to make online payments.

“The payment system won’t be up until Aug. 1,” she said.

She said anyone has needs assistance with the enrollment process can stop by the school district office, 200 E. Mary St. The office can be reached at 913-727-1100.

Classes will begin Aug. 14 for students in kindergarten through the sixth grade as well as new middle school and high school students. School begins for all other students Aug. 15.

For those enrolling students in the Basehor-Linwood school district, information about the enrollment process can be found on the school district’s website, www.usd458.org

People with questions about the enrollment process for the Basehor-Linwood school district can call the district office at 913-724-1396.

Classes will begin Aug. 14 for students in kindergarten through the sixth grade as well as ninth-graders. Classes will begin for all other students in the Basehor-Linwood district Aug. 15.

The Easton school district already has offered office hours for parents to enroll some new and returning students in person. But office hours are being offered next month to enroll kindergarten students and new high school students.

Information about the enrollment process can be found at www.easton449.org

People also can call the district office at 913-651-9740.

Parents of new and returning kindergarten students can visit Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, 20753 Easton Road, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Aug. 5 and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 to enroll their children.

Enrollment for new high school students can take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Pleasant Ridge High, 32500 Easton Road. Parents should call 913-651-5556 to make an appointment.

