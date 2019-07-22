Name, age, hometown: Rhys Heasty, 16, Portadown
What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? Lack of roundabouts
What do you do for fun at home? Play rugby or soccer
Who is your favorite musician or band? Bastille, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion
What is your favorite food? Pizza and chicken
What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Family weekend, lake day
What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? It takes four hours to go from one side of Northern Ireland to the other.
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat, Instagram
Name, age, hometown: Cooper Taylor, 15, Hutchinson
What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? I was extremely surprised by how nice he is
What do you do for fun at home? Soccer or work out
Who is your favorite musician or band? Logic, Eminem
What is your favorite food? Steak, pizza
What are you most looking forward to during the project? Family weekend or TECH day
What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? Not everyone is country
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook