Staff reports

Tuesday

Jul 23, 2019 at 8:20 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.08; Corn $4.03; Milo $3.63; Soybeans $7.85

PCP prices: Wheat $3.94; Corn $4.31; Milo/cwt. $6.49; Soybeans $8.23

Scoular: Wheat $4.13; Corn $4.13; Milo $3.83; Soybeans $8.13