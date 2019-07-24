A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison for armed bank robbery, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Damon Hammeke, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas, to 154 months, or 12 years and 10 months, for one count of armed bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery, according to the release from the office of Stephen McAllister, U.S. attorney for Kansas.

Hammeke pleaded guilty to the charges in April. In his plea, he admitted he robbed the Country Club Bank, 2310 South Fourth St. in Leavenworth, on Nov. 21, 2017. He entered the bank wearing a white jacket and black mask and carrying a handgun. He left the bank with money.

Two days later, an officer in Tonganoxie attempted to stop Hammeke for a traffic offense. Hammeke reportedly fled, leading police on a high-speed chase through Tonganoxie, Basehor, Lansing, Leavenworth, Platte County, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, before authorities were able to stop him, according to the news release.