The Army 10-Miler Qualifiers, open to active-duty military stationed at Fort Leavenworth, are at 7 a.m. July 27 and Aug. 24 at Hancock Gate. Top qualifiers will be selected at the end of the second try-out date. To pre-register or for more information, e-mail jeffrey.b.honey.naf@mail.mil or call (913) 271-1602.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club general membership meeting is 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at 821 Sheridan Ave. Dinner will be available following the meeting. Cost is $11 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Required Hunting Brief is 3-4 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Marshall Lecture Hall and Aug. 22 at Hunt Lodge, 800 Wainwright Road. Attendees will learn important safety information and receive their hunting ID card and parking pass. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Waterfowl Seminar is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Hunt Lodge, 800 Wainwright Road. Learn about local waterfowl and Leavenworth Ducks Unlimited. Door prizes will be available. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Survivor Outreach Services Run/Walk for the Fallen is at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration is at 6:30 a.m. All ages and abilities are welcome for this non-competitive run to honor those who are fallen but not forgotten. The course is stroller and pet friendly. For more information, call 684-1674/2811.

Summer pool passes are available for purchase at Harney Sports Complex for Grant and Hancock Pools. Cost is $4 for an individual daily pass or $90 for an individual half-summer pass. For more information, call 684-2190/2191.

Strike Zone Bowling Center has new hours. Bowling hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Wednesday Golf League meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday through September at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for registration and $5 weekly plus greens and cart fees. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

Family Cosmic Bowling is 5-7 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $5 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Soldiers, civilians and family members who run, jog, walk or exercise outdoors on post are required to be aware of and comply with Command Policy Letter No. 13, “Running Routes on Fort Leavenworth,” which covers running rules, proper attire, use of headphones and other factors that can affect runner safety. Visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/Garrison/garrison-policy-letters.

Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Bowling Night is 6-9 p.m. every last Friday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Admission is free for BOSS soldiers.

DoD civilians can participate in the Civilian Fitness program, which allows full-time employees three hours of administrative leave per week for physical training, monitoring and education. For details, call Matt Price at 684-3224.

Brunner Range, 701 Sheridan Drive, offers free skeet shooting lessons at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Equipment rental is available. For more information, call 684-8132.