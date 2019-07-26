Newton student makes Millikin Dean's List

Louisa Nickel of Newton has been named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for the spring 2019 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students. A Millikin education features Performance Learning, a unique learning approach offered only at Millikin that gives students the chance to build the confidence and skills to succeed before and after graduation. Millikin offers more than 50 majors in the College of Fine Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Professional Studies and Tabor School of Business, and is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Illinois.

Berean students play in honor band

Three students from Berean Academy — Payton Anderson, Mason Regier and Rachel Widler — were part of the nearly 100 students from all over the state of Kansas who were selected to be in the Kansas Bandmasters Association Middle Level Honor Band. This event took place as part of the annual Kansas Bandmasters Convention on Friday (July 19, 2019) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

The students rehearsed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the day culminating in a concert at 4:30 p.m. The guest clinician and band director for the day was Erin Cole. Cole has been the band director at Tapp Middle School in Cobb County, Georgia, since 1995. She has also worked with several popular band composers, such as Frank Ticheli, Samuel Hazo, Eric Whitacre and Robert W. Smith.