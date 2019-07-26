Arraignment continued in attempted murder

LEAVENWORTH — The case of a man charged with an Easton shooting may be resolved with a plea agreement.

Daniel W. Owens appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as an arraignment.

But Owens’ attorney, Adam Chingren, requested that the arraignment be continued for about 30 days. He suggested there may be a plea agreement at that time.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the arraignment until Aug. 21. Owens, 43, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton. The victim testified during a June 28 hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

Owens remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Man arrested for exposing himself to girls

PITTSBURG — A Pittsburg man is facing flashing charges after being arrested Thursday.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, on the evening, July 13, PPD officers were sent to a residence regarding an unknown nude male allegedly exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl in front of her home. The child ran into her residence and the suspect fled the scene in a black pickup. Officers learned that the day before this same pickup had followed an 11-year-old girl, who is a relative of the 10-year-old, from a nearby store to the same residence. However, there was no reported contact with the driver of the pickup on that date.

On the evening of July 19, officers were again dispatched to the same residence for a report of a nude male suspect allegedly exposing himself to the aforementioned 10-year-old and 11-year-old girls, and masturbating.

Investigators began developing information leading toward the positive identification of the suspect, and on Thursday morning, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Ronald W. McDaniel, 41, of Pittsburg, was arrested for three counts of felony lewd and lascivious behavior and two counts of misdemeanor stalking. McDaniel was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking and is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.