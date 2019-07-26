The property tax levy for Lansing public schools would stay flat for the 2019-2020 school under a proposed budget.

The budget would decrease the district’s property tax mill levy slightly from 58.948 to 58.944 mills.

This is according to budget information that was prepared for a special meeting of the Lansing Board of Education. The meeting took place Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the slight reduction in the mill levy, net expenditures for the school district will increase in the budget from $31.79 million in 2018-2019 to $35.34 million for 2019-2020.

Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam said these figures provide spending authority for the district and not necessarily total spending.

But the superintendent said spending will increase during the next school year. He said most of the funding for the additional spending is the result of an increase in the amount of per pupil base aid provided by the state government.

“Spending is going to go up and so is funding a little bit from the state,” he said.

Stufflebeam said the 2019-2020 budget will fund additional social worker positions within the district as well as pay increases for employees. He said each employee will receive at least a 3.5% raise.

The superintendent said there will be an official publication of information about the budget in the newspaper.

Board members will have a public hearing on the budget Aug. 12. The hearing will take place during a regular meeting of the school board, which will begin at 7 p.m. at district office, 200 E. Mary St.

Stufflebeam said Wednesday’s special meeting marked his final board meeting during his tenure as superintendent.

He will be leaving the position next week.

Assistant Superintendent Dan Wessel has been named the interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year.

