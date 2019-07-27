LINDSBORG — Judy Pilewski, sextant of Smoky Hill Cemetery, knows about 550 people are buried on the hillside southeast of Coronado Heights — but not every gravesite had a headstone until recently.

"My husband and I thought it would be great if we could have a marker for everybody," Pilewski said.

That led Pilewski to start a project last year to determine where each person was buried in the cemetery, even if their grave was never marked or their headstone had disappeared over the years.

"We know for a fact that there were burials up here before there was even a cemetery," Pilewski said.

Pilewski theorized that the hilly area reminded the Swedish immigrants of their homeland. Before Coronado Heights was built, the site was called "the bluffs."

"When you look at old obituaries, many say, 'burial will be at the bluffs,'" Pilewski said.

Bethany Lutheran Church founder Olof Olsson organized the cemetery in the early 1870s and then its ownership was transferred to a small group of men willing to care for it. One of those men was Francis Johnson, Pilewski's great-grandfather.

Many of Smoky Valley Cemetery's lots were purchased for $5 in the late 1800s; each lot held up to 14 spaces.

Using the cemetery's records, old newspaper articles and the archives at Bethany Lutheran Church, Pilewski learned 50 people were buried in unmarked spaces.

"Of the 50 markers that were missing here, 40 of them were for people who died in the late 1800s or early 1900s who were born in Sweden or right after arriving here," Pilewski said. "...I decided I really wanted to come up with some kind of a marker to have for these people."

Pilewski found several obituaries that told the stories of those who died at a young age. One man was buried at Smoky Valley Cemetery after being killed in an alleged duel at 28 years old, another grave holds a 12-year-old boy who died when he roller-skated in front of a vehicle and was fatally injured.

"It was just so fascinating to read some of these stories. It's taken on a whole new meaning to me to work out here," Pilewski said. "These are people, not just headstones."

Smoky Hill Cemetery was given a $1,163 grant from the Smoky Valley Community Foundation earlier this year to place headstones on the previously unmarked gravesites. Pilewski was then faced with the challenge of sourcing markers that could stand the test of time while also remaining relatively inexpensive to purchase.

After experimenting with making concrete markers herself, Pilewski talked with Memorial Art in Salina and came up with flat markers that cost $40 each.

"It's just become a passion for me," Pilewski said. "I'm really tickled to do this."

Pilewski expressed appreciation to the Smoky Valley Community Foundation for the grant and to Tim Main of Memorial Art in Salina for working with those involved in the marker project to find an enduring, low-cost solution.

In the future, the cemetery board hopes to replace its front fence and hail-damaged conifers, along with rerouting water drainage off of Coronado Heights to flow around the cemetery. Those projects will happen as funding is raised through donations and sale of burial plots at Smoky Valley Cemetery.

"We run on volunteers here," Pilewski said. "...It's a labor of love."

