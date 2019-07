The family of Loran Arnold will be hosting a celebration of his 90th birthday with a reception at the Sandhills Event Center at 4601 N. Plum (formerly Prosperity School) from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. Loran and Joan were the owners of Arnold’s Electronics for many years.

Family includes wife Joan, Dana and Pam Arnold of Ozark, Missouri, Larry and Debbie Arnold of Hutchinson and Becki and Pat Regan of Shawnee.