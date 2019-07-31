Basehor city officials are inviting residents of the community to participate in a citizen satisfaction survey.

Basehor residents should be receiving a copy of the survey in the mail with a return postage-paid envelope. But residents also have the option of taking the survey online at www.basehorsurvey.org, according to a news release from the city.

Residents only need to take the survey once.

“The information you provide in this survey will be used to improve existing programs and services and help determine long-range planning and investment decisions,” Mayor David Breuer wrote in a cover letter for the survey.

The survey is being administered by ETC Institute, Olathe.

The research firm will provide results of the survey to the Basehor City Council. The results also will appear on the city’s website, www.cityofbasehor.org, and Facebook page, according to the news release.

For more information, contact City Clerk Kathy Renn at 913-724-1370 or krenn@cityofbasehor.org