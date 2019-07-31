Officials with Basehor-Linwood public schools are planning a groundbreaking for the district’s Early Learning Center.

Voters approved funding for the Basehor-Linwood Early Learning Center last year as part of a $51.6 million bond issue.

The new center will house preschool classes as well as the district’s Parents As Teachers program. Superintendent David Howard said school officials also are planning to use the center for a child care program for children of district employees.

The 22,000 square-foot Early Learning Center will be constructed on land west of the Basehor Community Library.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at 15880 Garden Parkway.

“We’re really excited about it,” Howard said.

He said the building will be constructed for a cost of about $6.3 million.

The bond issue approved by voters in 2018 also will pay for two new elementary schools as well as improvements to existing facilities. Work on some of the other projects already is underway.

Howard said district officials are still searching for sites for the two new elementary schools.

