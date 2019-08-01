Children were dancing on the stage of the Post Theater July 25 as they celebrated the end of the Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Program.

Ellie Melero | Public Affairs Intern

Attendees of the dance party spent the afternoon dancing with ribbons and beach balls, playing games and winning prizes to celebrate all of the reading they completed during the summer.

Nora Walker, CARL community library technician, said about 200 people registered with the summer reading program and collectively read for almost 200,000 minutes, which almost doubled the 100,000 minutes of the reading goal set at the beginning of the summer.

“We’ve had a huge participation this year,” Walker said. “We’ve had a very fulfilling program, and we’ve had a lot of people participating and reaching those community goals that we set.”

The nine-week, incentive-based program required participating children to log their weekly minutes online to earn badges, which they could then use to get prizes at the library. It also encouraged children to attend activities at the library such as weekly storytime and the Lego Club.

The program, which was open to children of all ages, was an effort to encourage children to read throughout the summer to prevent a loss of reading skills from schoolyear to schoolyear, Walker said.

“We want to help kids achieve the bridge instead of dipping in their skills between each of the academic years,” Walker said. “We want to create the summer bridge instead of the summer slide.”

Many children eagerly participated and earned prizes like fidget spinners and finger puppets by reading books ranging from those by Dr. Seuss to “Harry Potter.”

Elizabeth Zeller, a 14-year-old participant in the reading program, said she has always enjoyed reading but doesn’t normally read a lot during the summer. She said she appreciated the program for helping her get back to books.

“Nowadays less people are reading because there’s technology and more stuff to do, but programs like these draw a lot more attention to reading,” Zeller said. “It’s definitely made me read more often.”

Many parents also said they appreciated the program.

Maj. Daniel Voss, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, said his 3-year-old and 5-year-old children both love reading, and he said he appreciates events and programs that encourage a continued love of reading.

“This program is a lot better than pretty much any of the other places we’ve been,” Voss said. “It gets them involved, and it gets the kids out, and they see all of the other kids that are involved with reading and they want to read more.”

Maj. Ryan Jokerst, a CGSOC student, said he agreed with Voss’ sentiment because it’s important for children to read.

“Every kid’s foundation is built with a good education, and reading helps it,” Jokerst said. “That’s why it’s a great program.”