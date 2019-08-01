Storms that are expected during the next couple of days could result in flash flooding in Leavenworth County.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Leavenworth County and neighboring counties. The watch is scheduled to remain in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the storms could produce between four and six inches of rain in the county.

“Basically, it’s going to be a lot of rain,” she said.

She said rainfall Wednesday morning may have soaked the ground ahead of the additional rounds of rain.

Flooding from the Missouri River has been an issue this year in Leavenworth County. But the river currently is not flooded.

The river level has been dropping in recent days in the Leavenworth area.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at a depth of 16.41 feet in the Leavenworth area. The river enters flood stage for this area when it rises to 20 feet.

