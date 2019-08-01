The Leavenworth County Port Authority has approved the purchase of a new sign for a local business park.

During a meeting Wednesday, members of the Port Authority’s Board of Directors approved a bid from Midwest Sign Company, Kansas City, Kansas, in the amount of $14,262. The company is being hired to erect a new sign for the Gary Carlson Business Center, which is located at 13th Street and Eisenhower Road in Leavenworth.

Port Authority board members are requesting that the sign be completed by Jan. 1.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental economic development organization. The Port Authority receives funding from the Leavenworth County government, and its board members have been appointed by the Leavenworth City Commission and Leavenworth County Commission.

The Gary Carlson Business Center is owned by the Port Authority. Port Authority board members have been seeking to erect a new sign that looks similar to one located at the entrance to the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park.

The Leavenworth Business and Technology Park, which is owned by the city of Leavenworth, opened last year. It is located down the street from the Gary Carlson Business Center.

Midwest Sign Company and two other businesses submitted bids for a new sign last year. But the Port Authority board did not initially take action on the bids.

When the issue was discussed in May, Port Authority Chairman Blaine Weeks requested a confirmation of the bids to ensure they are still valid. He also asked for references for Midwest Sign Company, which submitted the lowest bid.

Lisa Haack, economic development coordinator for the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, said Wednesday that Midwest Sign Company will honor its earlier bid.

She had checked three references for the company. And she reviewed the comments she received during Wednesday’s meeting.

LCDC provides staff for the Port Authority.

The comments from the references were largely positive. But a couple of the references commented on the amount of time it took the company to complete projects.

Port Authority board member Vernon Fields said there does not seem to be a big rush. Fields said he would be pleased if the sign is completed by Jan. 1.

Board member Mark Linaweaver made a motion to approve the bid but require the project be completed by Jan. 1.

“I think that’s reasonable,” said board member Bob Patzwald.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Patzwald asked Haack to notify board members right away if the proposed timeline is a problem for Midwest Sign Company. Patzwald said he would hate to have the project drag on.

