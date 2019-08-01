A man is facing sexual assault allegations after he allegedly traveled to Lansing to meet with a 10-year-old girl.

The incident was reported to authorities at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Second Street in Lansing.

Officers responded and met with a family member of the victim who pointed out a vehicle that was leaving the area. Officers stopped the vehicle and met with the suspect, a 25-year-old Paola man, according to Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman.

As a result of an investigation, police believe the victim and suspect had made contact with each other through the use of a cell phone app.

And police believe the suspect came to Lansing to meet with the girl.

“They did meet up,” Wayman said.

But the police chief said the investigation regarding what transpired remains ongoing.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of rape, sexual exploitation of a child, electronic solicitation and intimidation of a victim.

Wayman said it is important for parents to be cognizant of who their children are communicating with on their cell phones.

