Authorities located a man who reportedly had escaped from custody and was on the loose for about four hours in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old man had been in the custody of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office when he allegedly fled on foot at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in a rural area on 222nd Street.

He was in custody Tuesday afternoon in southern Leavenworth County as part of an investigation being conducted by the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

At the time of the alleged escape, the man’s hands were cuffed to a chain that was wrapped around his waist.

Deputies from Leavenworth and Coffey counties were involved in the man’s apprehension as well as members of the Shawnee Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol.

The man was located at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near where he reportedly escaped, according to Sherley.

The man was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail.

Sherley said the man was wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in Coffey County. But warrants also had been issued for his arrest in Leavenworth County.