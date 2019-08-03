A man was apprehended after authorities spent several hours searching for him in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities initially tried to locate the suspect, a 33-year-old Lenexa man, Thursday after the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a traffic complaint. A bulletin was issued to officers at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, asking them to attempt to locate the suspect’s motorcycle in the area of 189th Street and Linwood Road.

Multiple arrest warrants had been issued for the suspect for charges in Johnson County, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

An officer with Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism spotted the motorcycle and pursued the vehicle.

At some point, another motorist intentionally struck the motorcycle in the area of Linwood Road and Stranger Creek. Sherley said the motorist apparently knew law enforcement officers were attempting to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot to what Sherley described as a heavily wooded area.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol searched for the suspect.

Sherley said the suspect went into the waters of Stranger Creek as he allegedly attempted to evade officers.

“He was actually in the creek several times,” Sherley said.

Law enforcement officers eventually located the suspect in the city of Linwood. Acting on tip, deputies and state troopers went to a residence on Park Street. The suspect was found allegedly hiding under a car that was parked behind the residence.

He was taken into custody at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail.

In addition to the charges already pending in Johnson County, the suspect could face additional charges in Leavenworth County stemming from Thursday’s incident, according to Sherley.

This marked the second manhunt for a suspect this past week in southern Leavenworth County.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers searched for a 26-year-old man after he allegedly escaped from the custody of members of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office during an investigation that was being conducted in southern Leavenworth County. That suspect also was apprehended.

Authorities used the AlertSense program to notify area residents about the two manhunts. AlertSense is a program offered through the Sheriff’s Office that can send messages to people who have signed up for the service.

Local residents can sign up for the service by visiting www.public.alertsense.com/SignUp/regionid=1422

People also can contact Leavenworth County Emergency Management at 913-682-0455 for more information AlertSense.