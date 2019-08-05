Lansing City Council members made it official Thursday. They adopted a 2020 budget that will keep the mill levy flat.

No one was present to comment during the public hearing, which opened and closed quickly.

The mill levy amounts to 41.555. Finance Director Beth Sanford had previously noted the city’s property tax rate has actually decreased over the past four years from 41.838 to 41.555.

One reason the city was able to keep the property tax flat for 2020 was the increased valuation of property, which went from about $83,480 to about $86,700. This produced about $134,500 additional tax revenues for the current mill levy.

Also discussed at previous work sessions were $236,500 in capital and supplemental requests. This includes a building inspector and street building repair from the general fund and a pH monitoring system from the wastewater fund.

Council members also unanimously approved two ordinances that will add assessments for delinquent sewer and trash disposal and for weed removal.

Sanford said about 88% of these are paid in a typical year. They are added to a resident’s property taxes.

In other action Thursday, the council went into executive session for 20 minutes to discuss economic development.