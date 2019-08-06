A burglar who apparently dropped his wallet at the scene of the crime has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, according to a prosecution official.

Mark Beaman, 24, Leavenworth, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 38 months in prison for a charge of aggravated burglary.

The charge stemmed from a 2018 incident in which someone reportedly knocked on the door of a rural Basehor home.

A man who was home at the time decided not to answer the door. The resident looked out a window and saw a man in a long sleeve shirt, according to a news release from County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Still not wanting to answer his door, the resident walked into a bedroom. A few minutes later, he entered a hallway. The resident saw another person in the hallway. The suspect wore a mask and a long sleeve shirt.

The resident began yelling, and the suspect ran out of the house, according to Thompson.

A couple of days later, the victim found a wallet in his driveway. The wallet contained identification cards for Beaman. And the victim identified Beaman as the man he saw knocking on his door the night of the burglary.

Beaman plead guilty to the burglary charge in June.