Dozens of people from First Southern Baptist Church in Lansing will “Engage” the community this week.

Adults, students, families, singles and volunteers will serve in a variety of projects and activities during the church’s annual Engage community service event.

It all starts Tuesday as the Engage team hosts Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Lansing Activity Center, 108 S. 2nd St. The Vacation Bible School also will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the same times and location.

The Engage team will host three service projects this weekend, starting with a celebration for first responders. The event will be at Lansing City Hall, 800 1st Terrace, and include free hot dogs and chips from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The First Southern Baptist Church praise band will perform a free show from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Lansing City Hall.

Engage group members will host a free car wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petro Deli, 601 S. Main St.

Also on Saturday, the Lansing Sonic, 715 Town Center Drive, will be giving away free slushees.

Engage team members will be easy to spot – they each will be wearing blue T-shirts with the word “Engage” on the front.

Engage was started in 2014 by church members as a service project for the community. In five years, Engage weekends have become a highlight for the church family’s work in the community.

For more information about the event, visit www.lansingfirstsouthernbaptist.com/engage