While voters from across the state may be heading to the polls today to vote in primaries for city and school board elections, there is no primary in Leavenworth County.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said there are not enough candidates in any of the local school board or municipal races to require a primary.

But there will be multiple contested races in the general election.

The general election will be Nov. 5. The last day to register ahead of the general election will be Oct. 15.

Advance voting will begin Oct. 16 at the County Clerk’s Office at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. The Clerk’s Office also will begin mailing advance ballots to people who have requested them.

There will be another election in Leavenworth County ahead of the November general election.

The Tonganoxie school district will have a special election for a proposed $51.4 million bond issue. The deadline to register to vote ahead of that election is Aug. 15.

Mail ballots will be used for the election. Registered voters who live in the Tonganoxie school district should receive ballots in the mail by Aug. 15 or 16, Klasinski said.

Ballots for the bond issue election have to be returned by noon Sept. 5.

