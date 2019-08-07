SOUTH HUTCHINSON - The resignation of Tammy Davis from the Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education in July created a vacancy in the District 4 seat that represents the South Hutchinson area on the seven-member board.

The school board is inviting applicants for an appointment to the board. Application forms are available from Kristi Rohling at the USD 309 Administration Office, 4501 W. 4th Ave. The phone number is (620) 663-7141.

Applications should be back by Aug. 17, according to Interim Superintendent Jeanne Stroh.

Potentially, Stroh said, the school board could interview applicants at the Aug. 19 board meeting and vote on the replacement. If action does not occur then, the next board meeting would be Sept. 16, she said.

The replacement would serve the remainder of Davis’ four-year term, which will expire in January 2022.

The resignation came too late to be included in this year's city-school election cycle.