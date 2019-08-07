A budget hearing notification for the Basehor-Linwood school district shows a flat mill levy for the 2019-2020 school year. But the superintendent said school board members want to lower the levy by 0.5 mills.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

A notice of a public hearing that was published in the newspaper set maximum limits for the budget. But board members still can reduce the budget during the hearing.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the school district office, 2008 N. 155th St. in Basehor.

The notice of the hearing was published in the newspaper July 27. The budget information accompanying the notice shows an overall mill levy for the 2019-2020 school year of 60.757 mills, which would be unchanged from the previous school year.

Basehor-Linwood Superintendent David Howard said school board members discussed reducing the mill levy during a work session last week.

“Valuation (for property taxes) was up significantly so they said, ‘Can we lower it?’”

Howard said board members want to show they are not only trying to keep the mill levy flat but trying to lower it. The move comes after voters in the district approved a $51.6 million bond issue.

At the time the 2018 bond issue was proposed, district officials said the bond issue should not require a mill levy increase because of growth in assessed valuation.

As published in the newspaper, the proposed net budgeted expenditures for the 2019-2020 school year are $47.6 million. Howard said the 0.5-mill reduction probably will reduce the maximum budgeted expenditures by about $100,000.

Howard said district officials probably will make the 0.5-mill reduction by adjusting an individual levy for a capital outlay fund.

This fund can be used for things such as building repair projects and equipment purchases.

“We have a decent balance in capital outlay,” Howard said.

The capital outlay levy is a portion of the overall mill levy for the district.

