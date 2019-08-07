No injuries were reported as a result of a deck fire at a Lansing residence, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday on Parkview Court. Todd Farley, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1, said the fire damaged a deck and an exterior wall of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Members of the Lansing Police Department were able to safely remove two dogs from the house before firefighters arrived.

Farley said members of Fire District No. 1 extinguished the fire within about two minutes. Firefighters removed portions of a wall out of concern the fire may have extended into the house. But firefighters did not find any extension of the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire was the result of careless discarding of cigarettes.