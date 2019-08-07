U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will participate during September in the Kansas State University lecture series honoring the late Kansas Republican politician Alf Landon.

Pompeo worked in the administration of President Donald Trump as director of the Central Intelligence Agency before his appointment as the nation's top diplomat. He is a former three-term congressman from Kansas' 4th District and has been frequently mentioned as a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Pat Roberts, who is retiring.

Pompeo is scheduled to deliver a Landon Lecture at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 in McCain Auditorium on the university's campus in Manhattan. His topic hasn't been announced.

The lecture series welcomed former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1996 and Secretary of State George Schultz in 1986.

On Sept. 27, Fortune CEO Alan Murray will present a Landon Lecture also starting at 10:30 a.m. at McCain. He served as president of the Pew Research Center and chief content officer of Time Inc. before joining Fortune.

"Each will bring unique perspectives on diverse topics that impact all of us and the world around us," said Linda Cook, chairwoman of the Landon Lecture Series. "We are honored to bring two prominent leaders with dynamic careers and formidable experiences to share thought-provoking messages on stage in the heart of America."

Landon Lectures are free and open to the public, and more information about the topic of the speeches is expected to be announced before their appearances.

In 2018, the series featured Sonny Perdue, secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture; U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; and Joyce Banda, former president of Malawi.