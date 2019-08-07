A man was arrested after he allegedly charged at Leavenworth firefighters, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported Saturday in the 800 block of Osage Street.

Leavenworth firefighters were asked to assist Leavenworth County EMS personnel administering first aid to a woman at the scene.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said he does not know why the suspect, a 21-year-old man, allegedly charged at the firefighters.

“I don’t know what his issue was other than he probably was under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Nicodemus said.

The man also allegedly resisted arrest and was in possession of what is believed to be marijuana.

He was arrested for allegations of unlawful interference with a firefighter during the performance of duties, battery of a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.