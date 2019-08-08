STEVENS COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest Thursday related to the October 2017 death of a one-year-old Ulysses child.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., KBI agents arrested 18-year-old Jayden S. Silva at his home at 511 W. 8th St. in Hugoton for the suspected juvenile offenses of first-degree felony murder and abuse of a child, according to the KBI. The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the KBI and the Ulysses Police Department into the death of Jaxon Silva, who was 13 months old when he died on Oct. 6, 2017, in a Wichita hospital from brain injuries. Jayden Silva was the child’s father.

Silva was booked into the Grant County Jail, according to the KBI. The Grant County Attorney will prosecute the case.