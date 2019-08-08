Author Jerry Beasley, of Hutchinson, will sign copies of his new book "Nameless" at a book reading event Aug. 12.

The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Newton Public Library, 702 N. Oak St., Newton.

This novel is a mystery about a young, recently widowed mother who makes an emergency trip from Kansas to Texas to pick up her four-year old nephew. While waiting to fly back to Wichita, she is kidnapped at the Dallas airport. There, she, along with her infant daughter are forced to desert the nephew. And, after arriving at the Eisenhower Airport in Wichita, her kidnapper forces her to abandon her baby, also.

A charismatic police detective must connect the dots of these crimes, plus a dead man found in a Wichita apartment and a young woman found beaten, left for dead in the sand hills of Hutchinson.