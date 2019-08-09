Leavenworth city officials have adjusted a traffic light on Metropolitan Avenue to help alleviate traffic congestion resulting from a repair project on the Centennial Bridge.

Contractors for the Kansas Department of Transportation are repairing joints and making improvements to the drainage structure on the bridge, which spans across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

During the repair project, traffic is limited to only a single lane. And this has caused traffic backups around the bridge.

Traffic signals have been set up at the east and west ends of the bridge to control traffic during the project.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said these signals are not set up to communicate with the city’s traffic signal at Fourth Street and Metropolitan Avenue. But city officials have adjusted the timing of the signal at Fourth and Metropolitan in an attempt to improve traffic conditions.

“It’s not ever going to be what you want,” McDonald said, but he believes traffic backups are not as bad since the change was made.

There was a problem Wednesday morning, however, when the signals that were set up to control traffic on the bridge malfunctioned.

KDOT reported on Facebook that flag crews directed traffic across the bridge while the signals were being fixed.

The Centennial Bridge repair project is expected to be completed by the end of September, according to a news release from KDOT.

